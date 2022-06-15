Farmersville City Council votes against increase to cannabis sales tax

“The whole intent behind legalizing cannabis was to try and limit the illegal market,” said Councilman Gomez. The state adds a 7.25% tax on cannabis sales for personal use, and then cities can add their own taxes on top of it. Gomez believes if the taxes are too high and the product becomes too expensive, then people will go back to buying cannabis illegally because it costs less. According to Councilman Gomez, “having a high tax rate defeats the purpose of legalization.”

The taxes from cannabis sales go to the city’s general fund, which supports the police department, education and parks and recreation. “We’re all for the 5% tax rate,” Jennifer Mendonca, owner of Token Farms, a dispensary in Farmersville, said. “We want to make sure the youth programs and parks and recreation are being taken care of.” Token Farms donates an extra 1% of their net profits to the Farmersville general fund.

Although the maximum tax rate for Farmersville is $25 per square foot of cultivation and 10% of gross receipts, the council has set the tax lower in order to remain competitive with nearby dispensaries in Woodlake and Lindsay. Token Farms sees about 600 customers a day according to Mendonca and business is growing. With the dispensaries in Farmersville exhibiting successful business competitive with the rest of Tulare County, the council has no reason to amend the tax rate at this time.