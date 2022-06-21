Navel oranges wrap up a sweet season for prices

Exeter-based California Citrus Mutual says Valencia oranges are experiencing a strong market as well, just one-third of the way through harvest

TULARE COUNTY – California’s most popular citrus variety ended a sweet season for pricing last week.

Navel oranges, known for their juiciness and a staple for cocktails, salads, salsas and desserts, are selling more than 40% higher than the average for the last nine years, according to California Citrus Mutual (CCM), the Exeter-based advocacy and marketing organization representing a third of California’s citrus farmers.