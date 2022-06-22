California dairy industry crowns new princess

Maidson is the daughter of Tony and Elizabeth Andrade. She is a junior at Visalia Redwood High School with a plan to pursue a degree in agricultural marketing at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. She received an academic letter for every semester of high school, where she is active in a multitude of FFA activities. Activities include: service as FFA Sentinel, competing in various speaking competitions and presentation of dairy heifers.

This year Madison participated in the American Association of University Women Book Sale, the National Read Across America Book Drive, the Visalia Unified School District Drive Thru Backpack and School Supplies Giveaway and Read for Life.

Crowned 1st Alternate Dairy Princess was Heiltje de Jong, daughter of Arie and Brenda de Jong. Heiltje is a junior at Central Valley Christian High School. Her plans are to pursue a career in Nursing at Dordt University in Iowa.