California dairy industry crowns new princess

Madison Andrade of Visalia will serve as District 5 Dairy Ambassador for California Milk Advisory Board
TRACY, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board of District 5 crowned a new princess to serve as the industry’s ambassador in the 36th Annual Tulare County Princess Coronation.
On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
Maidson is the daughter of Tony and Elizabeth Andrade. She is a junior at Visalia Redwood High School with a plan to pursue a degree in agricultural marketing at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. She received an academic letter for every semester of high school, where she is active in a multitude of FFA activities. Activities include: service as FFA Sentinel, competing in various speaking competitions and presentation of dairy heifers.
This year Madison participated in the American Association of University Women Book Sale, the National Read Across America Book Drive, the Visalia Unified School District Drive Thru Backpack and School Supplies Giveaway and Read for Life.
Crowned 1st Alternate Dairy Princess was Heiltje de Jong, daughter of Arie and Brenda de Jong. Heiltje is a junior at Central Valley Christian High School. Her plans are to pursue a career in Nursing at Dordt University in Iowa.
Heiltje grew up on her family’s dairy farm and is an active member of Central Valley Christian High School FFA where she is also involved in soccer and volleyball. Additionally, she is a member of the 4-H and Youth Group at her church.
Heiltje will assist Maidson in her duties as District 5 South Dairy Princess, including speaking on the behalf of the California dairy industry to various audiences throughout the year. As Dairy Princess and alternate, Madison and Heiltje will attend a professional development training focused on their presentation skills, advocating for the California dairy industry and leadership and business etiquette.
Participants were judged on speaking abilities, education, dairy background, personality and poise. Judges for the contest were B Vanbeck, Ali Macedo and Madelyn Fernandes.
California is the nation’s leading milk producer. It produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than all other states. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. Dairy products made with Real California Milk can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies that products are made with real milk produced on California dairy farms by California dairy farm families.