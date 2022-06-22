Visalia holds public meeting on new downtown light project

City of Visalia and A-C Electric announce project to upgrade street lights in Downtown Visalia, businesses and other parties to speak at a community meeting from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Convention Center

VISALIA – Businesses in Visalia’s downtown will soon be affected by a new lighting construction project that’s anticipated to start at the end of this month.

According to a recent press release highlighting a public meeting for tonight, June 22, the city of Visalia and contractor A-C Electric will upgrade downtown Main Street’s lighting system with a modern electrical system and decorative lighting features.