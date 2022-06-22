Visalia holds public meeting on new downtown light project

City of Visalia and A-C Electric announce project to upgrade street lights in Downtown Visalia, businesses and other parties to speak at a community meeting from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Convention Center
VISALIA – Businesses in Visalia’s downtown will soon be affected by a new lighting construction project that’s anticipated to start at the end of this month.
According to a recent press release highlighting a public meeting for tonight, June 22, the city of Visalia and contractor A-C Electric will upgrade downtown Main Street’s lighting system with a modern electrical system and decorative lighting features.
New lighting will also be installed along Center and Acequia Avenue, Court and Locust Street, and some adjacent side streets. Project completion is anticipated in April 2023.
Businesses and concerned parties will have the opportunity to get more information at the project’s kickoff meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City of Visalia’s Convention Center in the Sequoia Room 303 E. Acequia Ave.
Additionally, weekly meetings are planned for downtown businesses and community members to keep the community informed. The location for the ongoing meetings is being considered. Consistent updates will be provided to the community in order to keep residents informed of closures and detours. Information will be provided through a website and social media, local news media and through the city’s communications tools.
The main streetlight work will occur on: Main Street from Willis Street to Ben Maddox; Acequia Avenue from West Street to Bridge Street; Center Avenue from Willis Street to Santa Fe Street; Court and Locust Streets from Mineral King to Oak Street.
Following completion of streetlight work on Main Street will be pavement rehabilitation on Main Street from Willis Street to Santa Fe Street. The pavement will be performed by A-C Electric Company’s subcontractor Yarbs Grading and Paving, Inc.