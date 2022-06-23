Tulare entrepreneur to heighten downtown experience

Nothing is set in stone as to who will be occupying the tap room. Currently, additional entrepreneurs Justin Mederos and his fiance Victoria McDaniel have submitted a proposal to open their business in Herrera’s tap room. The brewery will be called Tap 78, named as a tribute to the year Tulare was founded 1878.

“It’s paying homage to the roots of Tulare,” Mederos said. “Downtown was the only part of town back in those days. Also, to be a part of the restoration and revitalization of downtown, we think is something that’s a very cool and prestigious opportunity.”

Mederos said the idea is not to brew their own beer, but to promote as many local breweries as possible. They are currently working with Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) on getting the proper licensing. Tap 78 hopes to offer a little bit of everything from beer, wine, champagne and even hard kombucha. While focusing on promoting local breweries, there is talk of branching out to the central coast as well.

“We just want to try to bring people to their hometown again,” McDaniel said. “That’s why we want a family place that you can go to if you want to have a glass of wine and have your kids with you.”

Herrera has a lot of work to do as this building was built in 1921. And adding a rooftop patio will require steel reinforcements to the building that wouldn’t necessarily be required otherwise. He said the roof must be replaced, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance must be met, and of course all other basic maintenance and cosmetic updates.