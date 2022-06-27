City leads private sector revitalization effort for Tulare downtown

Tulare entrepreneurs, city of Tulare work together as a private/public partnership to breathe “new life” into dilapidated downtown

TULARE – Bustling side walks, retail shops, packed restaurants, department stores and five and dimes were once the life of downtown Tulare. The atmosphere provided Tularians with everything they needed in their daily lives until something changed that left downtown more and more desolate.

Downtown Tulare has been less than vibrant in the past several decades. A new generation of Tularians have decided it is time to make a change and invest their time and money into the start of something they hope will be big. Fortunately the private sector is not alone. The city has also decided to put its best foot forward to initiate a long-term life plan for downtown Tulare to aid in the resurrection.

“I can remember on Saturdays going downtown with either my grandmother or grandfather and they would take care of their shopping and I would get all the five and dime stores to find model airplanes or boats and you could just wander,” Steve Harrell, Tulare city council member said.

Harrell believes it is possible for the downtown area to get some of its original form back and City Manager Marc Mondell said the downtown area has “good bones.” The only problem is there are several hills to climb for everyone involved.

“The downtown…has a great history and was fully functional at one time, but like many downtowns, it needs some new energy and new life breathed into it,” Mondell said.

Several individuals have already started to climb with hopes of bringing others in by leading the way.