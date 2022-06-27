Goshen-based feed mill purchased as lawsuits linger

Global ag merchant Viserion purchases Western Milling headquarters, plant in Goshen after a decade of legal troubles for one of the nation’s largest and oldest animal feed makers

GOSHEN – One of the oldest and largest animal feed manufacturers in the country was sold two weeks ago following nearly a decade of legal troubles.

Goshen-based Western Milling, LLC was acquired by Viserion Milling, LLC on June 13. With a legacy dating back to 1935, Western Milling is one of the oldest and largest industrial providers of mixed grain cattle feed products to the dairy industry in California, which accounts for approximately 20% of all U.S. dairy output.