Tulare County reports lowest jobless rate in history

Despite supply chain disruptions, transportation and warehousing jobs have taken off adding 1,800 in the last year. In that time, Amazon has begun building a second fulfillment center, construction is underway on an ACE Hardware distribution center, and plans are in place to expand UPS’ package sorting hub. More warehouses with more than 1 million square feet of space are in the permitting phase as Visalia Industrial Park has become known for its access to Highway 99 and rail and its positioning halfway between the Bay Area and Southern California. Transportation and storage workers are seeing wages more than $2 per hour higher than last year at an average of $28.20 per hour, or nearly $59,000 per year, making it one of the fastest growing occupations in Tulare County. Supervisors in the sector are now making $101,000.

Local governments, such as Tulare County, the eight incorporated cities and special districts scattered across the county, collectively added 1,200 jobs between May 2021 and May 2022, a 4% increase. Most of that is driven by sales and property tax increases which have both increased throughout the pandemic. Most cities are reporting record numbers for both as the real estate market continues to escalate and online sales have remained strong. For example, dispatchers are making about $2 more per hour in Tulare County than a year ago, with an average income of about $25.58 per hour.