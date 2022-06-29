Woodlake, Self Help celebrates National Homeownership Month

National Homeownership Month takes place every June across America to highlight housing supply needs in communities and the programs that support local homeowners.

“It’s well documented that the way to build wealth in this country is through homeownership,” said Tom Collishaw, President and CEO of SHE. “We honor your commitment to providing stability for your family through homeownership, and your willingness to work hard to achieve it.”

SHE created their Mutual Self-Help Housing Program to unite a group of eight to twelve families to help each other build their houses with supervision and guidance from SHE construction staff. The program also provides assistance to applicants with securing loans in order to build their homes. Special financing from the USDA and the state of California make the homes affordable.