Company to teach net zero farming in Tulare

The company is a pioneer in the field of CO2 removal through sustainable solutions in waste disposal management. With its modular high-tech machines, the company offers a proven, scalable and cost-effective solution for safely and permanently binding environmentally harmful CO2 in the form of beneficial biochar. The symposium is free of charge and will be held at the AgriCenter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) from exampining past studies, there is a suggestion that biochar with higher nutrient levels, such as that from dairy manure, have a higher likelihood of producing a positive yield improvement than other biochar materials.

Jennifer Fawkes, with the International Agri Center, said PYREG wants to learn more about California agriculture and hopefully establish a West Coast office as well. They want to see if they can help create a solution for growers in the area.