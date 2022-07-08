Company to teach net zero farming in Tulare

Net zero company PYREG hosts symposium at International Agri Center to educate farmers on sinking CO2 emission into their soil
TULARE – A European company new to the states has chosen Tulare to debut its new net zero technology to California growers.
On July 13, PYREG, a company focused on net zero technology, will host a symposium at the International Agri Center to present the benefits of carbonization and biochar to California growers. The goal of the symposium is to provide growers with adequate information and demonstrate an ancient method of addressing challenges in today’s agricultural realm.
“This is not a sales talk,” PYREG CEO Jörg zu Dohna said. “Rather, we want to inform growers, based on facts and figures, as well as practical reports, about how biochar is produced and what benefits the material has in the soil.”
The new technology is based on an ancient practice using biochar, which is produced by carbonization of biogenic residues like biomass, sewage sludge and more. In this case the residues would be from agriculture. Introduced into the soil, the biochar acts like a sponge in which nutrients and water accumulate. Both are then gradually released over an extended period. As a result, it supports regenerative agricultural practices, reducing damage during dry periods, such as droughts, enabling higher crop yields and improved crop quality.
The company is a pioneer in the field of CO2 removal through sustainable solutions in waste disposal management. With its modular high-tech machines, the company offers a proven, scalable and cost-effective solution for safely and permanently binding environmentally harmful CO2 in the form of beneficial biochar. The symposium is free of charge and will be held at the AgriCenter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) from exampining past studies, there is a suggestion that biochar with higher nutrient levels, such as that from dairy manure, have a higher likelihood of producing a positive yield improvement than other biochar materials.
Jennifer Fawkes, with the International Agri Center, said PYREG wants to learn more about California agriculture and hopefully establish a West Coast office as well. They want to see if they can help create a solution for growers in the area.
The practice of biochar is speculated to have begun in the Amazon region thousands of years ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Called Terra Preta, which means “black earth” in Portuguese, the name refers to a deep black soil. Indigenous South American tribes collected charcoal residues, food waste and pottery shards, composted or fermented everything and spread the dark mix on their fields. Over time, the lean jungle soil developed into fertile soil. Based on this example, renowned experts will report on how this method is used today in a modern and sustainable way.
In addition to producing biochar, PYREG’s proven, scalable and sustainable carbonization systems simultaneously generate renewable energy that can be used locally. Biochar, used as a soil conditioner, creates a natural, safe and long-term carbon sink, where more CO2 is absorbed than released into the air. The amount of CO2 sequestered by these modular, EBC-certified carbonization systems can be certified and traded. In this way, sustainable interests can be combined with economic interest.
“After examining the key common challenges facing California’s agricultural industry, we would like to present carbonization as an economically viable and sustainable solution for the common challenges facing California growers – a technology which is already in operation at 50 system installations worldwide,” Robert Kovach U.S. Managing Director and PYREG CSO, said.
PYREG is a German company and Kovach said they are officially incorporated in Delaware with their first United States office in Portland, Maine. The move to the United States is a major growth market for PYREG. They want to center their operations in two of the largest biomass source regions, California and Maine.
“We are seeing a lot of interest here in our biochar production technology as a scalable option for removing CO2 in industrial processes and scales,” Dohna said in a released statement. “North America also has an enormous area of forested land with a high level of biogenic residues, which can be carbonized in a climate- and environmentally-friendly way with our plants.”
For more information and to register for the symposium, visit https://bit.ly/BiocharSymposium2022