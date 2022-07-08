Employment services offers solution to homelessness

Workforce Investment Board puts $200,000 toward helping homeless find jobs in Porterville
VISALIA – Several agencies in Porterville are working together to help those experiencing homelessness become self-sufficient by helping them find employment opportunities.
The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County (WIB) is investing $100,324 in grant funding from the California Workforce Development Board with an additional $100,000 in local matching funds to implement its Bridges to Employment and Careers (BEC) program in the city of Porterville.
“It’s still very early on, but we have high expectations,” said Nicola Wissler, communications coordinator for Tulare WIB. “We are very excited to be able to do the work in Porterville and to provide strong case management services to a limited number of people.”
The program takes a regional approach to bring employment services together with mission-driven community-based organizations and the city of Porterville. This project will “bridge” workforce programs with homeless services to help individuals obtain quality jobs and stable housing.
The project will support 16 individuals with job readiness support services. Thirteen of those individuals will receive work-based training through a partnership with Porterville’s Parks and Leisure Service and Public Works departments. City staff will supervise, train and mentor the participants. After receiving training, the goal is for at least 10 of these individuals to obtain unsubsidized employment and reach a level of self-sufficiency, allowing them to get housing and other basic needs on their own.
“One key aspect of this project is that job readiness support services will be integrated into an existing network of services provided to individuals experiencing homelessness in Porterville,” WIB executive director Adam Peck said. “The success of these individuals will dramatically increase because of the collaboration of so many local partners.”
The BEC program in Porterville is an integrated team effort involving multiple organizations whose mission is to support individuals experiencing homelessness, including Kings View, Porterville Family Crisis Center, Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance, Local Initiative Navigation Center, Turning Point of Central California, Porterville Chamber of Commerce, City of Porterville and CSET.
Beyond work-based training, the grant funds will support a project coordinator from the Porterville Employment Connection to work with partner agencies involved in providing services at the Porterville Navigation Center. The project coordinator will meet with members of the Local Initiative Navigation Center committee to share resources and develop plans for wrap-around services for individuals experiencing homelessness. The project coordinator will also provide case management services for program participants.
“Being able to plug into that network allows us to provide some of our regular services to other individuals who are experiencing homelessness who may not be able to enroll in this particular program,” Wissler said.