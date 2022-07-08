Employment services offers solution to homelessness

“It’s still very early on, but we have high expectations,” said Nicola Wissler, communications coordinator for Tulare WIB. “We are very excited to be able to do the work in Porterville and to provide strong case management services to a limited number of people.”

The program takes a regional approach to bring employment services together with mission-driven community-based organizations and the city of Porterville. This project will “bridge” workforce programs with homeless services to help individuals obtain quality jobs and stable housing.