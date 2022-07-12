Tulare hospital district demands answers in Greene case

After nearly two years of silence, the Tulare Local Healthcare District board sends a letter in an attempt to hold the state bar accountable and request more be done in the case of former attorney Bruce Greene

TULARE – Tulare Local Healthcare District board members are done waiting for answers from the California state bar, and let their community along with the highest officials of state government know.

In a letter to The State Bar of California, the Tulare Local Healthcare District (TLHD) board made it clear they are seeking answers as to why disciplinary action has not been taken in the case against Bruce Greene, the district’s previous attorney being charged with fraud and embezzlement.