Growers give resounding support for Citrus Research Board

Citrus growers vote in support of keeping the Citrus Research Board, which helps investigate disease, pests, production and postharvest technology and new varieties

VISALIA – California citrus growers expressed overwhelming support during a scheduled referendum over the Citrus Research Board (CRB) in June.

“We are pleased to once again receive the support of the industry,” CRB President Marcy Martin said. “We look forward to continually improving upon the scientific pillars that allow the California citrus industry to thrive.”