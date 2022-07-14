SoCalGas offers free upgrades to more households

In 2020, 17.1% of Tulare County residents were classified as being in poverty and the average household income in Tulare County was $52, 534, according to the U.S. Census. Last year in the county, 2,300 customers had their homes treated by the ESA program. This year, an estimation of 50,000 customers are currently eligible, according to SoCalGas estimations. Now, customers could save up to 20% annually on their natural gas bill depending on the energy efficiency upgrades performed.

The ESA program provides attic insulation, furnace repair/replacement, clothes washer, water heater repair/replacement, water heater blankets, door weather stripping, caulking, low-flow showerheads, faucet aerators, minor repairs to doors and windows and other services to eligible customers.

Customers can qualify for the ESA program based on if they have an individual in the home who falls under the income guidelines or participates in a public assistance program. These programs include Medi-Cal/Medicaid, CalFresh, the National School Lunch Program and others. The program is open to renters and homeowners and income levels are updated annually to adjust for federal poverty guidelines.