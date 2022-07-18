Lindsay holds pancake fundraiser for fire, police departments

Mayor Ramona Caudillo, a retired law enforcement officer, helped establish the event last year. “It’s really important to me that the police and fire departments have the money they need to keep the city safe,” she said. “We started the fundraiser to show them that we support them because I believe they were not as supported as they should be.”

When Mayor Caudillo took office in 2020, the public safety department was in a budget deficit, and forced to continue a system where officers and firemen perform both roles. The departments are now separate again, thanks to fundraising efforts like pancake breakfasts, but more importantly budget adjustments.