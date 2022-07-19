Thousands may lose access to local hospitals beginning Aug. 1

Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross have until midnight on Aug. 1 to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates

TULARE – Thousands of people living in and around the city of Tulare may not have access to their local hospital next month.

Adventist Health, which operates the only hospital in Tulare, and Anthem Blue Cross, the largest health insurer in the state, have until midnight on Aug. 1, 2022 to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates. If they can’t, Central Valley residents covered by Anthem won’t be able to afford visits to Adventist medical centers in Tulare, Hanford, Selma and Reedley. Adventist’s Central Valley network of medical facilities sees more than 1 million patients per year. The agreement was originally set to expire at midnight on July 18 but both parties agreed to a two-week extension to continue negotiations.