Tulare chamber, law enforcement host active shooter seminar

Tulare Police and Fire Department officials will also provide emergency preparedness information including best safety practices for businesses, tips for developing an active shooter emergency plan and more. The fire department will provide participants with general safety information and the police department will give a presentation on active shooter safety.

Captain Greg Merrill with the Tulare Police Department said it is important to educate individuals because most of their exposure to this topic is what they read in the news. When it comes down to it, individuals would not know what to do if it actually happened.

“It gives people some strategies on how to create a better workplace where everybody is comfortable,” Merrill said. “And where the employees know exactly what to do in the event that, unfortunately, if it ever happens, where to go, where to fight and where to hide.”