Tulare chamber, law enforcement host active shooter seminar

Businesses are encouraged to attend an active shooter seminar at Galaxy Theatre to develop a plan in case a shooter enters their store
TULARE – After more than 350 mass shootings in the country to date, the Tulare Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Galaxy Theatres Tulare, the Tulare Police Department and the Tulare Fire Department to host an active shooter seminar for businesses.
On Friday, July 29 the chamber will host an active shooter seminar to ensure local businesses are prepared for any situation. The seminar is open to all business owners, employees and community members interested in learning safety practices for business and active shooter preparedness.
“I definitely encourage businesses to come and participate in this, you do need to have a plan,” Donnett Silva Carter, the Tulare Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, said. “I know, we all want to hope it’s never going to happen, but you just never know”
The safety seminar will include breakfast and run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Galaxy Theatres Tulare, located at 1575 Retherford Street. Advance registration is required to attend and the seminar is free for chamber members and $25 for non-members.
Tulare Police and Fire Department officials will also provide emergency preparedness information including best safety practices for businesses, tips for developing an active shooter emergency plan and more. The fire department will provide participants with general safety information and the police department will give a presentation on active shooter safety.
Captain Greg Merrill with the Tulare Police Department said it is important to educate individuals because most of their exposure to this topic is what they read in the news. When it comes down to it, individuals would not know what to do if it actually happened.
“It gives people some strategies on how to create a better workplace where everybody is comfortable,” Merrill said. “And where the employees know exactly what to do in the event that, unfortunately, if it ever happens, where to go, where to fight and where to hide.”
There will be a question and answer opportunity as well. Tulare Galaxy Theaters general manager Freddie Gonzalez said a goal of the seminar is to build relationships between local businesses and local authorities. He said that relationship is vital.
This is not the first time the chamber has hosted an active shooter seminar and it won’t be the last. Silva Carter said the chamber is going to look into hosting the seminar more frequently.
Attendants can reserve a seat for the safety seminar at tularechamber.org. For more information, contact the Tulare Chamber of Commerce at 559-686-1547 or [email protected]