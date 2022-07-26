Feds double water supply for Valley farms, cities

“That didn’t really happen in the first 70 years of the agreement,” Biering siad.

Better snow and rainfall in the Sacramento area late in the spring has allowed the Bureau of Reclamation to budget more water to be delivered to the San Joaquin Exchange Contractors through the Jones Pumping Plant moving it south of the Delta – relieving Friant of that obligation and allowing that much more water to be delivered to its members along the 150-mile Friant-Kern Canal.

The new allocation sends an extra 40,000 acre feet down the canal from Madera to Bakersfield at a time of extreme drought in the hottest part of the summer. That water is in addition to 120,000 acre feet included in the initial 15% allocation. In a wet year, like 2019, FWA contractors get a full allocation of Class 1 water, or 800,000 acre feet. Class 1 contractors are those who receive water before anyone else while Class 2 contractors only receive water when there is more than enough to supply Class 1.