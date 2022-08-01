San Joaquin air district launches third UTV program

San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District re-launches a three-year program to replace old UTVs and contribute to cleaning up the air in the valley

TULARE COUNTY—Individuals can sign up for a monetary award to replace their old, gasoline-powered UTVs with a new, zero-emission UTV.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD) announced their third re-launch of the Zero-Emission Agricultural UTV Program for Monday, Aug. 1.