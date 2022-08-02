Industrial park grows by leaps and bounds

Newport Beach-based developer CapRock leaps passed plans to build second Amazon center with plans to build four new buildings totalling 2.7 million square feet at the Visalia Industrial Park

VISALIA – Another 2,000 jobs might be capping off the recent industrial boom as a familiar developer continues to expand the boundaries of the Visalia Industrial Park.

After luring Amazon into two, million square plus warehouses in the industrial park, Newport Beach-based CapRock is now planning an even larger complex west of Plaza Drive and a mile north of Riggin Avenue.