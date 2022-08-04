FYE Sports Store drops out of rat race

“It’s a great store that has tons of potential,” owner Mike Young said. “We just have a lot on our plates. It’s a family business and all three of us have other jobs.”

FYE stands for Forever Young Events and the organization wants to focus once again on bringing the community together through races and fitness expos. The organization first started in 2016 with the End of the Trail half marathon, which is the largest 10k in Visalia. They also host the Healthy Living Expo in Visalia and the Sasquatch Trail Run in Woodlake.

They hope to clear out the inventory in six to seven weeks in order to list the location on the market. All in store items are marked at least 30% off but some items will be more than 50% off the retail price.