Tulare County wins a ‘Good Job Challenge’

In order to accurately see which industry was hurting and in need of the most help, Peck said they worked with the South Valley Industrial Collaborative (SVIC). This collaborative is a group of businesses who join together to talk about what their needs are, workforce and otherwise. Peck said the combination of working with SVIC as well as College of the Sequoias and adult education programs was helpful in learning about the needs of the community.

“We have great partnerships in Tulare County between city economic development, workforce development, schools, industry and so we’re really trying to get some funding and make sure that those partnerships can turn into some real projects that give people some good opportunities,” Peck said.

Now that the Valley has been awarded this grant funding, there has not been a specific allocation as to how much each of the four counties will receive. Of the four, Fresno is the largest county followed by Tulare. The EDA will determine how the funding is allocated after they sit down and really look into their findings. They will then determine where funding will be spent over the next three years. Because of the type of work they do, SVIC will receive a portion of this funding according to Jones.

“We will collectively kind of work across the whole four county region and will collectively sit down and look at what we’ve planned, what the EDA rules are and then how to best kind of have that money hit the ground,” Peck said.