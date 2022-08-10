Dudley Ranch honored with 150-year award

Dudley Ranch was one of the three farms recognized for 150 years of continuous operation running beef cattle, along with Steamboat Acres of Sacramento County and Hindley Ranch of Humboldt County.

According to Sally Dudley Baker, her great grandparents and first owners of the ranch, Moses Dudley and Sarah Bristol, were two New York natives who met and married in Minnesota. The state isn’t well known for ideal farming conditions, in particular during winter months.

“If you’ve ever been to Minnesota in the winter, which I have, it’s horrible [for farming],” Dudley Baker said.

After he heard of California’s milder climate from his brother John, a physician who joined in on the excitement of the California Gold Rush, Moses and his family took the train to California in 1870.