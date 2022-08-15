Grocery purchases benefit gamers at Save Mart, other stores

Gamers can stock up on video games by earning rewards with purchases at Save Mart, Lucky and Foodmaxx

MODESTO, CALIF. – Local shoppers who frequently play video games and shop at Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx can earn rewards with their groceries to go towards video game purchases.

All Save Mart companies, which include Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx, have launched a Gamer Rewards Program to give shoppers and gamers an opportunity to earn some rewards and stock up on their favorite video games. The offer period started Aug. 10 and is set to continue until Tuesday, Sept. 6.