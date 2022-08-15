Grocery purchases benefit gamers at Save Mart, other stores

Gamers can stock up on video games by earning rewards with purchases at Save Mart, Lucky and Foodmaxx
MODESTO, CALIF. – Local shoppers who frequently play video games and shop at Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx can earn rewards with their groceries to go towards video game purchases.
All Save Mart companies, which include Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx, have launched a Gamer Rewards Program to give shoppers and gamers an opportunity to earn some rewards and stock up on their favorite video games. The offer period started Aug. 10 and is set to continue until Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Shoppers at Save Mart, Lucky and Foodmaxx stores will receive a $10 eGift Card for every $15 spent on specially marked items in a single transaction. According to the program’s website, participants who purchase $15 on participating products in one transaction during the offer period will receive a reward code with their receipt upon checkout. They will have to enter the code online and follow the instructions where they will also get to choose and activate the rewards card by Oct. 31. The card will become void if it’s not activated by Oct. 31.
These rewards can be redeemed across a handful of gaming platforms, including Microsoft Xbox, Sony Playstation, Nintendo, Roblox, Apple and at Gamestop locations. The Gamer Rewards Program is available across all 200 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in California and Northern Nevada.
According to the program’s website, the cards have no cash value and are not valid with other offers. There’s a limit of 4 rewards per household. The offer and eGift Cards are only valid for use in the U.S. and at the specified eGift Card merchants.
Gamer Rewards tags are featured on participating items throughout stores, including popular brands like Frito Lay, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Gatorade, Kraft Heinz, Hostess and more.
According to the Save Mart Companies, the Gamer Rewards Program is an opportunity for shoppers at Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx to not only save money on groceries but to also save money on popular video games. The program is open to any and all shoppers, including those who enjoy playing video games or who would like to gift video games to family and friends who are gamers.
