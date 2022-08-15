Online sports betting a push for local gaming tribes

Tule River Tribal Council Chairman Neil Peyron said he feared the measure would drive business away from Indian casinos and pose a threat to their self-reliance as part of the proposition requires tribes to agree to a certain amount of state regulation.

“The Tribe is a ‘No’ on Prop 27,” Peyron declared.

The Tule Tribe, owners of Eagle Mt. Casino, is constructing their new 40-acre casino near Porterville that will employ 750 when it opens in December. The new facility will feature 1,750 slot machines, up from 1,200 at their current casino located 12 miles up a winding road east of town. Their new Tulare County casino also boasts a 2,000-seat concert hall and 700-seat restaurant, a massive investment for the tribe facing an uncertain future. A new hotel will be added in a later phase of the project.

Opponents claim that out-of-state corporations have written the ballot measure to legalize online sports betting in California —but only on their terms. They state that 90% of sports betting profits will be shipped out of California because only gambling companies operating in multiple states will be eligible for a license. The LAO confirms licenses will only be granted to larger companies, such as those that have online sports betting licenses in at least ten U.S. states or territories, but did not provide information on if and how profits would leave the state.