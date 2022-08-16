Bonadelle Homes returns to Visalia market

Fresno-based builder has completed 39 homes this year with plans to begin a 300-lot subdivision in the works
VISALIA – Bonadelle Homes hasn’t been developing much in the Visalia market for a few years but is poised to make a big return this year.
Fresno-based Bonadelle Homes has returned to Visalia selling homes this year at Shannon Ranch near Riggin Road and Dinuba Boulevard. The upper-end developer has begun construction on 39 homes so far this year with plans to build out to 55 units. These floorplans feature the company’s “Signature Series” homes that range in size from 1,900 to 3,537 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and loft options. Homes start in the $400,000s.
Now the builder is planning a larger, 41-acre, 300-lot gated community project at the southeast corner of Caldwell Avenue and Ben Maddox Way on land that would be annexed into the city. The development would feature private streets outlined in plans submitted for review this week. The homes will be sold near the top of the market ranging from $450,000 to $500,000.
Bonadelle’s last Visalia subdivision, at Country Club Acres near Houston Avenue and Demaree Street, was closed out a few years back. Now, with plans to begin 300 homes, Bonadelle could be on track to build more homes than other builders this year despite not building in homes in the county in 2021. According to Construction Monitor – which tracks construction project leads for suppliers, subcontractors and industry professionals – Bonadelle is currently No. 7 on the list of home builders by total value in Visalia for 2022 with 39 units completed worth about $13.6 million. San Joaquin Valley Homes topped the list with 216 units with a total value of more than $46.8 million, followed by Woodside Homes of Fresno ($32.2 million) and DR Horton of California ($22.4 million). Nonprofit home builder Self-Help Enterprises was a distant eighth on the list with 28 units totalling $5.5 million.