Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia

After closing down many stores because of bankruptcy four years ago, Toys”R”Us is making a comeback after partnering with Macy’s to open shops in their stores

VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia.

Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.