Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia

After closing down many stores because of bankruptcy four years ago, Toys”R”Us is making a comeback after partnering with Macy’s to open shops in their stores
VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia.
Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys”R”Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “We hope Toys”R”Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together.”
The Toys”R”Us brand will be brought back to life in store with colorful fixtures and hands on demonstration tables for customers to interact with the different toys. To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23. These events will include family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie, LEGO and more.
All in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet and up to 10,000 square feet in flagship locations like Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco. However, during the holiday season, each store has the flexibility to grow an additional 500 to 3,000 sq. feet. Featured in a part of each shop will be a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.
The shops inside Macy’s do not feature baby products, but according to the Toys”R”Us website, there are currently plans underway to bring Babies’R’Us back to the United States.
Toys”R”Us’ partnership with Macy’s has been around for the past year. Since Aug. 2021, customers have been able to shop Toys”R”Us online only, through macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com. Each is powered by Macy’s digital and fulfillment ecosystem.
“The customer response to our partnership with Toys”R”Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth,” Dvir said.
According to the Toys”R”Us website, the partnership allows customers to take advantage of the benefits of shopping online through Macy’s. These benefits include free shipping, in-store pickup, same-day or next-day shipping, easy in-store returns and loyalty benefits through Macy’s Star Rewards. Because this Toys”R”Us is an entirely new entity, unfortunately those with gift cards from previous years are no longer redeemable.
Locations currently open in Calif. are in Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista,Daly City, Downey, Escondido, Fresno Fashion Fair, Fresno Shops and River Park, Montclair, National City, Palmdale, Palo Alto, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Jose, San Mateo, Santa Ana, Stockton, Visalia, Walnut Creek and Westminster. An additional 15 stores will be opening in more locations up and down the coast.
This comeback comes after Toys’R’Us, Inc. announced that it had filed a motion seeking Bankruptcy Court approval on March 15, 2018. This began the start of the store winding-down all of its U.S. business and liquidation of inventory in all 735 of the Company’s U.S. stores, including stores in Puerto Rico.