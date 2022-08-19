Saputo Cheese facility in Tulare pays $170k in fines

A facility accident in 2018 caused Saputo Cheese to release gallons of anhydrous ammonia that violated EPA’s Clean Air Act

TULARE – The Environmental Protection Agency came to a settlement with Saputo Cheese USA Inc. located in Tulare on Aug. 17 over violations of the Clean Air Act.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc. will pay a civil fine of $170,000 to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for violating the Clean Air Act in 2018 when a facility accident caused 5,690 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, a toxic gas that can have adverse effects of the respiratory system, to release into the atmosphere in Tulare.