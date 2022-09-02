New committee could keep local cemeteries alive

Exeter Public Cemetery District’s board of trustees recently established a new advisory committee to build transparency between the cemetery and the public, especially in regards to the tax revenue that would be generated if Measure U is passed in the November 2022 elections. Additionally, this committee would act as a representative of residents on how they want to use these funds.

The advisory committee will be crucial to raising awareness for the cemetery’s dire future if the measure isn’t passed. Erica Pine, the certified public accountant for the cemeteries, said they have applications out for those interested in applying, however, they expect a low turnout of applicants. Much of this comes from people not understanding the severity of the situation, according to Pine.

“This $35 a year can change the cemetery in Farmersville completely and give it a new life,” Pine said. “It can maintain the Exeter cemetery in perpetuity.”