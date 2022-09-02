Tule River Reservation receives funding to fight overdose crisis

Tule River is one of two areas in California to receive this grant. A vital tool to combating drug overdose is naloxone, which is a drug that instantly reverses the effects of an overdose. These grants will allow for the Tule River Indian Health Center Inc. to purchase this life-saving medication.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) stated in a White House release that naloxone was one of the main drug overdose prevention methods, even placing it in the same importance as disrupting criminal drug trafficking routes. The ability for EMS to have access to naloxone in rural areas is crucial.

An increase in drug-related deaths proved to be a catalyst for Biden’s drug prevention efforts. The HHS reported that overdosing on synthetic opioids killed just under 5,000 people in 2013, but that number spiked to over 35,000 in 2019. This is a 250% increase.

Most overdoses occur in rural areas, such as the Tule River Reservation, despite being significantly smaller than urban areas where overdose deaths are lower, according to the Centers of Disease Control. More specifically, Native American youth on reservations tend to have a higher substance use rate than other youth in the nation, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIH).