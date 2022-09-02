Visalia citrus plant faces EPA penalties

On Aug. 31, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Ventura Coastal, LLC for a penalty of $270,000 to resolve Clean Air Act chemical risk management violations from 2019. The citrus processing facility, located in Visalia, California, produces a wide range of citrus fruit products, including citrus juices, concentrates and even essence oils. According to the EPA, the facility improperly managed refrigeration equipment, which contained more than 10,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, a hazardous substance often used for large-scale refrigeration systems.

EPA’s pacific southwest regional administrator Martha Guzman said it is critical that facilities like Ventura Coastal prevent dangerous incidents from occurring by handling extremely hazardous substances in the proper manner. She also said if the processing plant violates the law, they will face Clean Air Act penalties.

“This settlement will protect the nearby Visalia community from future chemical accidents and minimize the danger if incidents do occur again,” Guzman said.