New bill could raise fast-food minimum wages to $22

Local fast-food franchisees may be affected after Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill into law creating a state fast-food council that could increase minimum wages to between $15 and $22 per hour

SACRAMENTO – Flipping burgers is now giving the economy a run for its money as minimum wage for low-income jobs continues to skyrocket.

With inflation perched on the shoulders of working-class Americans, employees struggle to keep up with the rising costs of living. To supplement this, Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 257 on Sept. 5, which allows a government-run council to be in charge of fast-food workers wages, hours and working conditions. The council can decide to set the wage as high as $22 per hour.