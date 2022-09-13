Fitness flexes post pandemic muscles

“While it may seem counterintuitive that parents with young kids are exercising more, the increased responsibilities of parents two years into the pandemic, including child care and at-home schooling, have taken their toll,” Watters said. “Workouts have become one of a few activities available to Americans during months of quarantining and many parents turned to fitness as a way to escape their hectic schedules and blow off steam.”

Watters goes on to say gyms with inclusive mottos for all sizes, races and abilities, such as Planet Fitness’ “Judgment Free Zone” where they welcome first-time gym users and long-time lifters to “a workout environment in which anyone – and everyone – can be comfortable.” More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

“Fitness platforms must employ instructors that more accurately reflect the general population,” Watters concluded. “Gyms will also need to make their spaces more welcoming to all consumers to align with their wishes and values; such a move could help in-person facilities get back to their pre-pandemic membership numbers.”