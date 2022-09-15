Dr. Engel-Silva takes over a first female CEO for Proteus

“It’s just an honor to just lead the company, female or not. It’s kind of fun [because] I have two daughters, so I feel good about them seeing a woman that has come to this position,” Engel-Silva said. “I’m glad I’m a role model for them. And then all the other women just reaching out [to me] have kind of made me feel honored that I’m in this position to represent.”

Proteus, Inc. serves agricultural workers and families experiencing lower socioeconomic, or social, status and a need for additional resources. Their work has helped farmworkers and other low-income residents throughout Fresno, King, Kern and Tulare counties since 1967. More specifically they offer programs for adult basic and vocational education, job training, employment-related services, family self-sufficiency, energy programs and other human service programs directed to helping people and families who need it.

This isn’t her first time taking the reins as CEO. Prior to her acceptance for this position, she once served as the Interim CEO for Proteus in October 2021. She was named the interim after the departure of former CEO Robert Alcazar, who left for personal reasons. Engel-Silva aspires to serve as long as her leadership is needed for Proteus.