Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

Don Fahrney’s sons Jerry and Don W. Farhney joined the staff in 1972 and 1974, respectively. The company purchased Madera Ford Mercury in 1982, Toyota of Selma in 1997 and later added Buick GMC to the family of Fahrney owned dealerships. Jerry’s sons, Scott and Mike, launched the family company’s first online used car dealership, Mycarpark.com, in Selma last summer.

The used car market is the best it’s ever been as post pandemic supply chain issues have driven the average price of a new car to more than $48,000 as of July, according to Kelly Blue Book. A major factor affecting the production capacity of automakers was a worldwide shortage of microchips. According to Kelly Blue Book, the average new car contains more than 100 microchips, controlling everything from engine timing to climate settings. The companies who manufacture the chips shut down factories in the early days of the pandemic to protect their workers. When they reopened, the economic slowdown forced automakers to trim their orders. When Americans began re-emerging from the pandemic induced economic coma, those factories were overwhelmed by the demand and have been unable to ramp production back up forcing automakers to slow or even stop production at many of their factories. Financial experts don’t see the situation getting any better until 2023 at the earliest.