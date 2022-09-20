Citrus growers offered new program to combat HLB

The preventative mitigations focus more-so on physical barriers that will help exclude any ACP found along grove borders. The mitigations include barrier mesh fencing, living windbreaks and trap crops. The barriers would require that mesh fencing be added along grove borders, which should allow airflow through the barrier but prevent ACP from getting through.

Living windbreaks are trees or shrubs planted along grove borders to provide an additional type of barrier. The guideline recommends planting fast-growing tree or shrub types that are appropriate for the growing region, using native plants if the opportunity is available and using plants that are a non-reproductive host for shot hole borers, which are beetles that damage and kill trees by tunneling into them for food. The tree types suggested are casuarina, cypress, holly leaf cherry, lombardy poplar, wax myrtle and oleander, although oleander is not recommended near groves with grapes.

Additionally, this mitigation will include support for new plantings or maintenance costs of windbreaks currently being used, whether they be mature or immature.