Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices

“California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs, and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries,” stated Gov. Gavin Newsom on the governor’s website.

The Middle Class Tax Refund will be eligible to those who were not claimed as dependents for the 2020 tax year, must be a resident of the state for more than 6 months, are a resident by the time relief payments are issued and must have filed 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. The relief check will be automatically deposited to eligible residents and do not require people to apply.

Single taxpayers who make up to $75,000 a year will be awarded $350 and an additional $350 for dependents. Joint filers who make less than $150,000 a year will be given $700 and an additional $350 for dependents, totaling $1,050. Those who make more will have reduced rates, with families whose household income is $500,000 and above not being eligible, according to the Middle Class Tax Refund calculator.