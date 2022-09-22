Scoopity Poops handles crappy job

Currently the different services are offered once a week, twice a week, every other week or simply a one time clean up. Prices increase based on a variety of reasons, one of which includes how many animals are on the property. Additional add-ons are the microbial deodorizer, litter box service and a bucket service. For those individuals who may have quite a few dogs, or need services provided more than twice a week, they can opt for the bucket service.

Bucket service provides individuals with an option to be able to keep their yard clean more often as well as keep their trash bins free of dog waste. Scoopity Poops provides customers with a sanitized and lined five gallon bucket for the animal waste, which is then picked up and disposed of. When customers choose to have a litter box service, Scoopity Poops provides the customer with two litter boxes; one box is in use inside, and the other is stored until it is swapped on pick up day. Customers will place the dirty box on the porch waiting for a technician to come clean and sanitize each week.