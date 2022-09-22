Visalia receive millions for transportation infrastructure updates

The city of Visalia is awarded $4 million for a project that will widen Riggin Avenue improving access to the Visalia Industrial Park and supporting the expansion plans of the industrial park’s tenants
WASHINGTON D.C. – As a part of the nation’s plan to build, innovate and put people back to work, the city of Visalia has received millions in grant funding to support the expansion of Visalia’s industrial park.
On Sept. 20, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4 million grant to the city of Visalia. The grant will be for transportation infrastructure improvements needed to boost business development and job growth.
“President Biden is committed to harnessing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic but builds a better America for the future,” Raimondo said. “This EDA investment in Visalia will support existing businesses as they seek to expand and create good-paying jobs for the region’s residents.”
The project will widen a portion of Riggin Avenue, improving access to the Visalia Industrial Park and supporting the expansion plans of the industrial park’s tenants. The EDA investment will be matched with $4.4 million in local funds and is expected to create or retain nearly 225 jobs and generate $360,000 in private investment, according to Visalia’s estimates. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARPA).
“This American Rescue Plan assistance will fund important transportation infrastructure improvements to better meet the needs of businesses in the Visalia Industrial Park and open the door to new jobs and investment,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.
Visalia is only one of the areas to receive funding under the EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program. This program has made $500 million in grants available to American communities. The program is the EDA’s most flexible program. Grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs.
“I’m proud to have supported the American Rescue Plan, which is providing significant regional economic investments and helping California cities like Visalia continue to recover from the pandemic,” Senator Alex Padilla said. “This funding will allow the city to improve its infrastructure, creating new jobs and supporting the growth of local businesses.”
Applications for the EDA’s American Rescue Plan program have been officially closed as of May 26, 2022. The remainder of the $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through Sept. 30, 2022.