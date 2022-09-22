Visalia receive millions for transportation infrastructure updates

The city of Visalia is awarded $4 million for a project that will widen Riggin Avenue improving access to the Visalia Industrial Park and supporting the expansion plans of the industrial park’s tenants

WASHINGTON D.C. – As a part of the nation’s plan to build, innovate and put people back to work, the city of Visalia has received millions in grant funding to support the expansion of Visalia’s industrial park.

On Sept. 20, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4 million grant to the city of Visalia. The grant will be for transportation infrastructure improvements needed to boost business development and job growth.