Valley Pure sets high standard for cannabis industry at State Fair

Media and communications coordinator with the California State Fair Josie Lee said the event was very well received by all those who participated and observed. The fair also held an exhibit as well as speakers for fair goers to learn all about cannabis and its history.

“[Cannabis] is a large agricultural item in California, so we want to highlight it,” Lee said. “It’s such an important industry and also to help normalize cannabis and educate, inform and show how important this industry is to California.”

Chief deputy general manager of Cal Expo & CA State Fair Tom Martinez said they wanted to set a high standard for others who decide to hold this type of competition. He said the competition and exhibit had two objectives: to celebrate, showcase and educate the public about the plant; the makeup of the plant and the effects cannabis can have on the body.

“Cannabis is a unique plant that faces unique problems due to stigma, misinformation, etc,” Martinez said. “A unique and comprehensive approach was the only way to do justice to the plant and the cultivators while reaching our goals to educate the public and celebrate cannabis as the emerging agricultural product it is.”