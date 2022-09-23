Visalia takes first step to unlocking new development

The city’s decision was challenged by the Sierra Club, an environmental association, and Central Valley Partnership, a social and environmental justice group. The two groups filed a petition for writ of mandate contending the city lacked substantial evidence to support removal of the AMP requirement; and that the city abused its discretion by preparing an “addendum” to a previously certified environmental impact report (EIR) for the policy change rather than going through the process to do a new or supplemental EIR.

On July 21, Tulare County Superior Court Judge David Mathias ruled against the city over their decision to forego charging ag land mitigation fees from developers who want to bring farmland into the city for urban development.

“The court finds use of an addendum in the circumstances of this case is not supported by substantial evidence in the record, and, therefore, grants the petition,” Judge Mathis wrote in his decision. “The court’s ruling is confined to this limited issue, and specifically does not extend to the ultimate issue of whether the AMP requirement may or should be removed from the general plan.”