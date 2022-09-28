Tulare Chamber ‘crush’ it with the community

In addition to wine and beer, there will be a few groups preparing signature cocktails for participants to taste. Silva Carter said there will be no shortage of food either. Booths will be occupied by Tulare Meat Locker, the Vintage Press, La Piazza, Black Bear Diner, Portuguese Delights, street tacos and many more.

“You don’t leave hungry,” Silva Carter said. “You get to taste a lot of great beverages, you have fun and it’s great to be outdoors and out in ag.”

In addition to the wine tree raffle, there will also be additional silent auction items available for participants. Prizes range from wine baskets, to an eBike to an electric children’s toy tractor. This event was not always held outside, but changed last year as a result of COVID. Because hosting the event outdoors was such a success, the chamber decided to keep it again this year.