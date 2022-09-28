Tulare Chamber ‘crush’ it with the community

Tulare Chamber of Commerce and College of the Sequoias brings back the Crush Party for the eighth year with over 45 vendors to celebrate community, good food, drink
TULARE – The Tulare Chamber of Commerce and College of the Sequoias Foundation is giving members of the community the opportunity to win 109 bottles of wine at their annual Crush Party. Participants will also have the opportunity to try food and drink from over 45 vendors.
This partnership is looking forward to their eighth annual Crush Party on Friday Oct. 7, outside COS Tulare Campus Center. The event showcases premium California wines from up and down the state, local restaurants, caterers and breweries. Each vendor will be providing tastings from their establishments. Crush Party also features a silent auction and an opportunity drawing for a wine tree full of 109 bottles of wine.
“Crush Party is always a lively and enjoyable event,” Chamber CEO Donnette Silva Carter said. “The opportunity to sample the cuisine from area restaurants, taste fine California wines, brews, and signature cocktails, and socialize in the upbeat, outdoor atmosphere, makes for a fun end of the week event for our guests.”
According to Silva Carter, there will be over 45 booths from vendors all around the valley. There will be samples of draft beer, from places like Kaweah Brewing, as well as micheladas from ProMix559. In the wine department, there will be wine for all levels of wine drinkers. Silva Carter said in addition to traditional wines, there are a few wineries who are bringing their specialty drinks. Delicato winery from Napa is bringing their Margarita blend wines. Stella Rosa from Paso Robles will be bringing a variety of their wines and an additional winery will be providing sangria as well.
In addition to wine and beer, there will be a few groups preparing signature cocktails for participants to taste. Silva Carter said there will be no shortage of food either. Booths will be occupied by Tulare Meat Locker, the Vintage Press, La Piazza, Black Bear Diner, Portuguese Delights, street tacos and many more.
“You don’t leave hungry,” Silva Carter said. “You get to taste a lot of great beverages, you have fun and it’s great to be outdoors and out in ag.”
In addition to the wine tree raffle, there will also be additional silent auction items available for participants. Prizes range from wine baskets, to an eBike to an electric children’s toy tractor. This event was not always held outside, but changed last year as a result of COVID. Because hosting the event outdoors was such a success, the chamber decided to keep it again this year.
Admission to Crush Party is $60 per person and limited to those 21 years and over. The wine tree opportunity drawing entry is $20 per ticket donation. Event tickets are available online at www.tularechamber.org, by calling 559-686-1547, or at the Tulare Chamber office located at 220 E. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Ticket sales close at 12 p.m. on Oct. 7th, unless sold out earlier. The event address is 4999 E Bardsley Ave., Tulare.
The proceeds from this event go toward workforce education from both the Chamber as well as COS. “This evening under the stars supports the workforce education programs of the COS Foundation and the Chamber,” Silva Carter said.
The event is made possible by the partnership of presenting sponsors AltSys Solar Inc., Altura Centers for Health, Eagle Mountain Casino, Family HealthCare Network, Kaweah Health, the International Agri-Center, JD Heiskell & Co., Helm & Sons, KSEE 24, Lagomarsino Group, Land O’Lakes, New Era Farm Service, ProYouth, Saputo, Sierra View Medical Center, Token Farms, Total Property Management, Tulare County Fair and Valley Strong Credit Union.