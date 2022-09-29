Tulare measures ‘Y’ they should vote for cannabis tax

“[10%] is the cap, that’s the max,” Mondell said. “Every year the council will review and make a decision. So there’ll be a public meeting where the council will vote on what that tax rate will be for that year.”

Tulare has gone through the cannabis tax process a bit backwards in comparison to other nearby cities. Woodlake for example had not allowed cannabis in until they passed a tax several years ago. Tulare however, was one of the only cities to already have medicinal cannabis businesses operating. Those pre-existing medicinal cannabis stores were the forerunners to bring recreational cannabis to Tulare. City council voted to allow recreational cannabis with the stipulation that the revenue would be used for the “greater good,” according to Mondell.

Measure Y will bring long-term financial stability to the city according to the presentation. The funds brought in from this measure have greater flexibility than other tax measures already in place. The funding must also stay local, so it cannot be taken away by the state or federal government. Additional community needs that would benefit from this funding are police, fire, emergency responders, the parks and recreation department and infrastructure maintenance.