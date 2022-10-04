Tulare’s industrial park catches eye of speculative developers

“We anticipate prospective tenants to be those looking to service all of California and significant parts of Nevada with one-day delivery, shipping and package delivery companies, regional and national distribution companies, retailers, agricultural supportive warehousing, food production and distribution and light assembly,” Atalla said.

The 540,000 square foot building is the first phase of the project and will have the ability to be expanded up to 1.1 million square feet. The business that moves in will have the ability to expand, and if they do not need the expansion, CA Ventures will build an additional building of a comparable size for a separate company. In addition to this 1.1 million square feet, CA Ventures also has the option to purchase an additional 80 acres of available real estate on adjacent property to produce additional warehousing, equaling a total of over 2 million square feet of distribution.

As the Central Valley is a major hub for agricultural production and distribution, it allows for a unique shipping advantage over other areas in California because of it is location to major ports.