Dennis Smith retires, closes door on National Builders Supply

Smith’s long time employee and daughter, Audrey Wallace, said it is bittersweet to see the family business come to a close. Born in the same year that the company came to be, she said it is all she has known for herself, her sister, brother, mom and dad. Wallace described the business as a part of their overall family dynamic.

“Growing up we saw the sacrifices my dad made to make this business successful,” Wallace said. “Many days he was already at work in the morning before the kids woke up and came home long after we went to bed.”

Wallace said she is proud to have worked for National Builders Supply since she started with the company in 2002. She considers herself lucky to have worked with her dad for so many years.

“When you work for a family business, it’s more than a job, it’s your identity, it’s personal, it’s home,” Wallace said.