Fallowed ag land is bright spot for solar farming

At the planning commission meeting, two people gave public comments in support of this project from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Ron Junjk, business manager, financial secretary for IBEW, said they were able to dispatch 307 electrical workers on the slate project which was similar, but a smaller project than the Rexford project. It was only 300 megawatts of solar and 100 megawatts of battery storage. He said they are excited to be able to start the Rexford project and have the opportunity to provide as many locals with jobs as possible.

Due to supply chain issues and COVID-19, the Rexford 1 project has not yet broken ground. Shenoy said they plan to break ground in the second quarter of next year. After receiving approval on Sept. 28, Rexford 2 is expected to break ground in 2026 or 2027.

“That is going to start construction next year after many, many delays and challenges securing all the equipment,” Shenoy said. “We are very excited to be moving forward.”