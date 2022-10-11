Report on cannabis revenue shows declining demand for leafy greens

The report was presented by the city’s director of finance and administration Steve Huntley, who said the observable decrease can be attributed to the statewide market saturation of cannabis, where the demand for cannabis products just isn’t keeping up with supply.

“There’s more businesses entering and providing supply into the industry than demand,” Huntley said. “So the demand could be growing, but not as fast as the supply.”

This could create a potential conflict with council’s approval of a third dispensary in Farmersville, which when completed and open for operation, could have an impact on the market, according to Huntley. The decline in revenue for the cannabis tax can also be attributed to the state-mandated delivery of cannabis to an individual’s home regardless if a city allows dispensaries in their town, as well as ever-prevalent black market operations selling marijuana illegally.