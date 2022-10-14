Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily

The acquisition brought with it more than 2,300 people across the USA and sales of $1.8 billion in 2018. The US ice cream market has grown more than 4% in value driven by snacking, super premium, and pricing. Froneri has increased its share of the market by 1.2% through June 2022 due to investment in production, marketing and quality, and the strength of its A-Brands portfolio, including the launch of Mondelēz this year. Dreyer’s still employs more than 2,400 people and its integration into Froneri is ongoing. According to Froneri’s Mid-Year Update released on Sept. 29, transition of the USA onto Froneri systems should be completed before the end of the year.

“Integration of the US business is progressing with significant investment in the factories, product innovation, and marketing investment delivering good sales and market share gains,” the report stated.

Froneri’s purchase of Nestlé USA came on the heels of the company’s acquisition of Tip Top Ice Cream in New Zealand in May 2019, and Noga Ice Creams in Israel in July 2019, which gave the Company entry to those markets for the first time.

Froneri is now the second largest manufacturer of ice cream and the number one private label producer worldwide. The company operates in 23 countries with annual revenue of over four billion Euros and over 12,000 employees worldwide, according to www.froneri.com.