Ice cream shop is hot for business

“We are actually one of the best locations of the company,” Nassar said. “We did get a lot of feedback from the company, and from the customers too, as far as service, coming in and finding what they want, they like the employee attitudes…most of my employees are locals too, and [customers] see their friends, their family, people they went to school with, so they like that.”

The ice cream parlor is located in Olivewood Plaza at 210 CA-65 in Lindsay, a good location for drivers along State Route 65 to catch a glimpse of the building’s colorful lettering spelling “La Michoacana Plus.” There are also signs of colorful ice cream products on the building’s exterior and windows. In the building, various colors and light-up decorations make the business’ interior bright and flashy.

As a business owner for the past 11 years with experience in operating retail business, convenience stores, gas stations and others, Nassar said La Michoacana in Lindsay is different because of the customer dedication. He said he’s observed customers who are committed to the brand and its products and are willing to go out of their way to ensure they are supporting the business.