CDFA searches for new board member

The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) Pest Exclusion Branch is announcing a vacancy on the California Fruit Tree, Nut Tree and Grapevine Improvement Advisory Board. The board is composed of 11 voting members that represent all areas of the state involved in the production of pome and stone fruit trees, nut trees, olive trees and grapevines. The current board vacancy is a midterm vacancy for one representative of the pome fruit industry, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
Members serve for fixed terms of up to two years with the possibility of reappointment for three consecutive terms. Members meet at least twice per year but can meet more frequently if needed. The members receive no compensation, but are entitled to payment of necessary traveling expenses in accordance with the rules of the California Department of Human Resources.
Individuals interested in being considered for this board appointment are encouraged to attend the advisory board meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the California Department of Food and Agriculture, 1220 N Street, Auditorium, room 131, Sacramento, CA 95814. The board will nominate and elect new board members at that meeting, and those interested in being considered will be asked to provide a brief statement of qualifications.
The mission of the California Fruit Tree, Nut Tree, and Grapevine Improvement Advisory Board is to enable production of the highest-possible quality grapevine, deciduous fruit and ornamental nursery stock and to help develop and promote consumer education.
If individuals interested in being considered for this appointment are not able to attend the meeting, they may provide a statement of qualifications to Katherine Filippini, Board Manager, prior to Nov. 2, 2022. The statement of qualification can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to: California Department of Food and Agriculture, Pest Exclusion Branch, 1220 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, Attention: Katherine Filippini.
Meeting Agenda and Notice: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/Meetings/
For additional information, you may contact the Nursery Services Program at (916) 654-0435 or by email at [email protected]