CDFA searches for new board member

The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) Pest Exclusion Branch is announcing a vacancy on the California Fruit Tree, Nut Tree and Grapevine Improvement Advisory Board. The board is composed of 11 voting members that represent all areas of the state involved in the production of pome and stone fruit trees, nut trees, olive trees and grapevines. The current board vacancy is a midterm vacancy for one representative of the pome fruit industry, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

Members serve for fixed terms of up to two years with the possibility of reappointment for three consecutive terms. Members meet at least twice per year but can meet more frequently if needed. The members receive no compensation, but are entitled to payment of necessary traveling expenses in accordance with the rules of the California Department of Human Resources.